Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Share It! Graduation edition,

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Share It! Graduation edition,
HUnter and Brianna recognize 2020 grads!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pantry.

The class of 20-20 might not be able to cross the stage yet but you can see them right here.fox 55's brianna dahlquist has tonight's share it.brianna?

The rev.

Dr martin luther king jr. said that the function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically.intelligence plus character that is the goal of true education.with everything going on with the pandemic, these graduates can add resilience to that list as well.

Tonight we recognize those who pushed past obstacles to accomplish something great.

First up we have.sidney ebers graduating from eastside high school abigail simon indiana state austin rockstroh a runner from purdue fort wayne.madison ness leo junior/senior high schoolkennedy hiltner continental high schoolsammy deckard snider high school kalissta miller southside high schoolbrandon bickel huntington north high school kendal kitchen bishop dwenger and high school and anthis career academysarah louise rasnick garrett high schoolbrandon gater also from garrett high schoollaura smith graduating from ivy tech in muncieleondra mcking garrett high schooland finally riley dolby huntington north high school.

Now remember if you sent us a photo of your favorite grad and you haven't seen it yet stay tuned we've got more coming tomorrow.if you want to send us a grad photo or a news photo or just something interesting around town all you have to do is upload it to wfft.com-slash-share and we may air it right here on fox 55 news first at 10.

3




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JulieinTally

@JulieinTally RT @FSUAlumni: Calling all @floridastate 2020 grads, we want to feature you in the next edition of VIRES® Magazine! Share your graduation c… 11 hours ago

FSUAlumni

FSU Alumni Assoc. Calling all @floridastate 2020 grads, we want to feature you in the next edition of VIRES® Magazine! Share your gra… https://t.co/Fu5S8P5a6X 17 hours ago

WCPN

90.3 WCPN ideastream RT @MichaelMcIntyre: This year’s Crowdsourced Commencement Speech, where every line was in response to my social media call out. Share it w… 23 hours ago

MichaelMcIntyre

Mike McIntyre This year’s Crowdsourced Commencement Speech, where every line was in response to my social media call out. Share i… https://t.co/O7QpxNafek 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama's Message To 2020 HBCU Graduates [Video]

Barack Obama's Message To 2020 HBCU Graduates

Former President Barack Obama share a heartfelt message with 2020 HBCU graduates during the #ShowMeYourWalk - HBCU Edition virtual graduation ceremony, presented in partnership with Chase.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 08:47Published
Obama criticises US virus response in online graduation speech [Video]

Obama criticises US virus response in online graduation speech

Former US president Barack Obama has criticised some officials overseeing the coronavirus response, telling college graduates that the pandemic shows many “aren’t even pretending to be in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published