Collier County Habitat for Humanity warns of sketchy claims adjusters

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY IN COLLIERCOUNTY SAYS SHADY INSURANCECLAIMS ADJUSTERS ARE GOINGDOOR-TO-DOOR IN THEIRCOMMUNITIES.AND SWEET TALKING PEOPLE INTOSIGNING CONTRACTS.FOX 4'S ROCHELLE ALLEYNE SPOKEWITH THE CEO OF HABITAT COLLIE-- AND SHARES TIPS THAT EVERYHOMEOWNER SHOULD KNOW!(:29-42)THAT'S THE SOUND THAT THISIMMOKALEE NEIGHBORHOOD WOULDPROBABLY HAVE PREFERRED TO HEAROVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS --BUT THE CEO OF HABITAT FORHUMANITY COLLIER COUNTY SAYSINSTEAD THEY GOT A LOT OF*THIS--"They going door to door inhabitat communities."ACCORDING TO LEFKOW --THEY'VESEEN A RASH OF OUT OF TOWNINSURANCE CLAIMS ADJUSTERS INTHOSE NEIGHBORHOODS."We've heard reports fromhomeowners that they areoffering all kinds of things,the sun, the moon and the stars.Just sign here and we'll get youa new kitchen and a new roof."AND SOME OF THEM-- APPARENTLYDRESSED LIKE CONSTRUCTIONWORKERS -- HAVE EVEN GONE INTOHOMES."We've heard different reportsof activities once in the home.As they are theoreticallychecking for leaks under sinksand then things are happeningsubsequent to the visit thatwere not happening prior to thevisit."LEFKOW SAYS THEY CONVINCED A FEWPEOPLE TO SIGN CONTRACTS -- BUTA GOOD NUMBER OF THEM BACKED OUTAFTER READING MORE OF THE FINEPRINT.SHE BELIEVES THESE WORKERS ARETAKING ADVANTAGE OF PEOPLEDURING THE COVID-19PANDEMIC...AND SHE'S WARNING ALLHOMEOWNERS TO BE WARY OF ANYKNOCKS YOU MAY GET IN THE COMINGDAYS OR WEEKS.AND IF YOU DO GET ONE -- HERE'SWHAT SHE RECOMMENDS:"First thing is ask a lot ofquestions.

Second, never bepressured to sign anythi