unemployment data breach

An investigation is underway after a possible data breach in kentucky's unemployment system.

According to the state..

Personal information of people who filed for uninsurance claims on the state's website..

Before april 23rd, could have been seen by others filing for uninsurance through the state's unemployment insurance portal.

According to the state, the possible portal breach was reported on april 23.

After someone noticed... that uninsurance identity documents filed by people, could be seen online by others, filing for unemployment insurance.

According to governor andy beshear..

The portal was taken offline..

The problem was fixed..

And there's an ongoing investigation to make sure the system remains secure.

"so we do not know yet, um and we don't beleive yet, that anybody's data has been used to harm them, and so what you do in these data breaches, is you tried to figured out anybody's who data could have potentially um been seen and then you advise that group."

According to the governor, emails have been sent out, to people who could have been impacted by the possible breach... so far, there haven't been any reports of identity theft, from the incident.

Governor beshear says he's asked the transportation cabinet inspector general to conduct a full review.

