breonna taylor protest

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
breonna taylor protest
911 calls released may 27 2020
That is kenneth walker...on the phone with 911 in march after police had shot his girlfriend breonna taylor in their home.

Protesters are in louisville tonight demanding justice for taylor after louisville's mayor released the 911 calls from the night the 26-year- old was shot and killed.

This is video of the protest from our abc affiliated station whas 11 in louisville that call walker made to 911 was about two minutes long and starts with him saying he doesn't know what's happening..someone kicked in the door and shot his girlfriend.

Here's part of what follows.

1:19-1:39 help ok can you check and see where she's been shot at?

I can't stomach.

Ok is she alert and able to talk to you?

No.

Mayor greg fischer said he released that call and others tonight because he hears what the community wants.

He wrote: "we all want the truth.

We all want justice.

My promise to you is that i will continue to share whatever information i can when i'm able."

Taylor was shot eight times when police searched her home with a no knock warrant as part of a drug investigation.

No drugs were found.

Prosecutor to drop charge against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky prosecutor is moving to dismiss an attempted murder charge...
FBI investigates Breonna Taylor shooting as Louisville police chief announces retirement

The FBI announced it is launching a probe into the shooting death of EMT Breonna Taylor...
