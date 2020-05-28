Trump signs executive order for social media companies
Trump's order follows his criticism of Twitter "fact checking" one of his tweets.
Lucy Matilda RT @HighWireTalk: “President Trump on Thursday ramped up his war with social media companies by signing an executive order that aims to cur… 12 seconds ago
NISHAD YADAV RT @drwaheeduddin: #BREAKING: President Trump's executive order "Companies that engage in censoring or any political conduct will not be ab… 17 seconds ago
ha RT @WSJ: Breaking: Trump signs order targeting social-media companies by seeking to limit liability protections provided under U.S. law, af… 18 seconds ago
Bonsai RT @OANN: President Trump Signs Executive Order On Social Media
https://t.co/2zaZLnPTxo #OANN https://t.co/zqFSFvMA5N 24 seconds ago
Maryann RT @dma4him: Take that @Jack.....you just lost liability protection.
Trump signs social media executive order that calls for removal of l… 28 seconds ago
Rooting for Democracy RT @morethanmySLE: Trump TODAY Signs Executive Order in response to being fact checked by Twitter.
Only days ago.
It took him MONTHS to r… 28 seconds ago
Marina Finnagan RT @K12Lioness: 🔥💥🔥😁==> Tantamount to monopoly': Trump signs executive order to curb 'unchecked power' of social media giants https://t.co/… 29 seconds ago
Jerry RT @BoycottUtah: Stung By Twitter, Trump Signs Executive Order To Weaken Social Media Companies https://t.co/WGwPLQvd11 Premature ejaculati… 29 seconds ago
Trump Slaps Silicon Valley Social Media Firms With Executive OrderEscalating a feud that began when Twitter tagged a Trump tweet with a fact-check link, the president responded by signing an executive order aimed at social media companies Thursday, Kenny Choi..
Trump blasts twitter fact-check, calls for tougher regulationsPresident Donald Trump said he will introduce legislation that may scrap or weaken a law that has long protected internet companies, including Twitter and Facebook. Gavino Garay has more.