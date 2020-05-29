RAW: Denver police work to clear protesters from downtown
Tensions between protesters and police are rising in Denver as hundreds of people protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police on Monday
Raw video: Protesters detained by police at Denver rallySeveral protesters were detained during the George Floyd protest in Denver on Thursday night.
Raw video: Protesters react to being detained by police at Denver rallySeveral protesters said they were detained by Denver police.