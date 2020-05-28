Businesses Allow To Deny Service To Customers Without Face Masks, Cuomo Says
Gov.
Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Thursday for local businesses that are dealing with customers who refuse to cover their faces; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
yoshii Gov. Cuomo to sign order allowing businesses to deny service to patrons who refuse to wear masks -… https://t.co/Kvj8Pk5PhV 2 hours ago
Ridgewood Times Governor Andrew Cuomo, ahead of the reopening of New York City, will be signing a new executive order that will all… https://t.co/XZIRzBjkJs 3 hours ago
American Lookout Andrew Cuomo Executive Order Will Allow Businesses To Deny Service To Customers With No Mask -… https://t.co/cpoNDc7V6y 3 hours ago
Lt Col Johnson @DailyCaller Does it allow businesses to deny service to anyone wearing a mask, if that business feel differently about actual science? 4 hours ago
TimesLedger Governor Andrew Cuomo, ahead of the reopening of New York City, will be signing a new executive order that will all… https://t.co/vTgGMZiCcG 5 hours ago
Beer! It should frighten New Yorkers that they need the Governor to “allow” businesses to deny service to customers “refu… https://t.co/QMBCyOKh7L 6 hours ago
Doreen Remsen @NYGovCuomo Businesses have the right to decide if they want their business to be a mask free zone & allow all peop… https://t.co/GuH2awHTnD 6 hours ago
QNS Governor Andrew Cuomo, ahead of the reopening of New York City, will be signing a new executive order that will all… https://t.co/n6PwCzx9y5 9 hours ago
