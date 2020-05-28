Global  

Businesses Allow To Deny Service To Customers Without Face Masks, Cuomo Says

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Businesses Allow To Deny Service To Customers Without Face Masks, Cuomo Says

Businesses Allow To Deny Service To Customers Without Face Masks, Cuomo Says

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Thursday for local businesses that are dealing with customers who refuse to cover their faces; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Gov. Cuomo Gives Businesses Power To Turn Away Customers Without Face Masks As Polarizing Issue Creates Conflict

As warmer weather brings people outside, believers and skeptics prepare to clash.
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


New York's Cuomo says businesses can turn away people not wearing masks

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would sign an executive order on Thursday authorizing...
Reuters - Published


