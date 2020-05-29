Raw video: Protesters detained by police at Denver rally Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:26s - Published now Raw video: Protesters detained by police at Denver rally Several protesters were detained during the George Floyd protest in Denver on Thursday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Tonya Ro 🌊🎵 👸🏾 🦋🌏🎶 RT @camilateleSUR: Thousands of protesters in Minneapolis fill 38th Street and Chicago Avenue where George Floyd was detained by four polic… 10 minutes ago KASH 🤑💰 RT @Chapos14: Thousands of protesters in Minneapolis fill 38th Street and Chicago Avenue where George Floyd was detained by four police off… 26 minutes ago Nick Bryant Protesters in the US Minneapolis completely seized the same police station number 3, where the officers who detaine… https://t.co/bRePRNy4WP 31 minutes ago Pa_witneySoper Raw video: Protesters react to being detained by police at Denver rally https://t.co/e12S6v5Obk via @YouTubep poli… https://t.co/LNhkAxr79A 32 minutes ago