Raw video: Protesters detained by police at Denver rally
Several protesters were detained during the George Floyd protest in Denver on Thursday night.
Tonya Ro 🌊🎵 👸🏾 🦋🌏🎶 RT @camilateleSUR: Thousands of protesters in Minneapolis fill 38th Street and Chicago Avenue where George Floyd was detained by four polic… 10 minutes ago
KASH 🤑💰 RT @Chapos14: Thousands of protesters in Minneapolis fill 38th Street and Chicago Avenue where George Floyd was detained by four police off… 26 minutes ago
Nick Bryant Protesters in the US Minneapolis completely seized the same police station number 3, where the officers who detaine… https://t.co/bRePRNy4WP 31 minutes ago
Pa_witneySoper Raw video: Protesters react to being detained by police at Denver rally https://t.co/e12S6v5Obk via @YouTubep poli… https://t.co/LNhkAxr79A 32 minutes ago
Raw video: Protesters react to being detained by police at Denver rallySeveral protesters said they were detained by Denver police.
RAW: Denver police work to clear protesters from downtownTensions between protesters and police are rising in Denver as hundreds of people protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police on Monday