Protesters Breach Minneapolis Police's 3rd Precinct, Set Fires Inside

The Minnesota National Guard announced about 40 minutes later that 500 soldiers are heading to Minneapolis, St.

Paul and surrounding suburbs to “protect life, preserve property and the right to peacefully demonstrate," Frank Vascellaro, Amelia Santaniello, and David Schuman report (5:38).

WCCO 4 News - May 28, 2020