Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore give insight on 'Holey Moley' Part II

HOLEY MOLEY!

Chelsey Davis interviews Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore about tonight's new episode of 'Holey Moley' on ABC15 at 8 p.m.!

This second season is more intense and double the fun!

They talk about the obstacles and all-new celebrity judges, like Olympian Greg Louganis and actor Steve Guttenberg for a new hole called, Diving Range.

They also share there will be some distractions like dancing, shirtless men!

Are they the ones dancing?!

Plus, tonight you'll witness THE FIRST EVER HOLE IN ONE on this show!

We also chat about what it's like working with Jeannie Mai and Stephen Curry, and so much more!

