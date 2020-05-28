Global  

President Trump signs executive order aimed at regulating social media platforms

President Trump signs executive order aimed at regulating social media platforms

President of United States of America, Donald Trump, on May 28 signed an executive order aimed at increasing the ability of the government to regulate social media platforms. "I am today signing executive order to uphold the free speech and rights of American people.

My executive order calls for new regulations under Section 230 of Communications Decency Act, to make social media company that engage in censoring on any political content will not be able to keep up their liability shield," said US President.

