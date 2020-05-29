Minneapolis Fire Chief John Freutel Gives A Status Update
Freutel shared where the city's containment efforts stand after midnight on a long night of fires in Minneapolis (12:09).
WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020
AannG RT @Seth_Kaplan: Chief John Fruetel, Minneapolis Fire: We have tried to respond to all fires with an assessment of safety and having items… 30 seconds ago
Congressional Tweets RT @TheoKeith: Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel appeared unaware that the 3rd Precinct was on fire or rioters had gained entry to it unt… 3 minutes ago
TheChillOutCafeCanada Minneapolis Fire Chief John Freutel Gives A Status Update https://t.co/lZS7QlUcKl 7 minutes ago