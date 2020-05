Los Angeles Traffic Picking Up As Safer At Home Orders Ease

According to Inrix Transportation, which collects data on drivers around the country by using sensors in roadways and by tracking cell phone data and GPS devices, Angelenos drove 60% fewer miles on April 6 than normal.

But on May 23, traffic was only down by 25% ⁠— a huge increase in the number of people on the road in just six weeks.