Protesters Stage Demonstrations Against Police Brutality Across Southern California Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:03s - Published 3 days ago Protesters Stage Demonstrations Against Police Brutality Across Southern California Groups of people protesting police brutality following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police, took to the streets Thursday for the second night in a row. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Alaturka News Protesters Stage Demonstrations Against Police Brutality Across Southern California https://t.co/eVL0DhRtO4 https://t.co/Y7IuHdg1ay 3 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Hundreds Arrested After Peaceful George Floyd Protests Spiral Into Chaos



Demonstrators clashed with officers and torched NYPD vehicles as they called for an end to police brutality after the death of George Floyd. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:32 Published 8 hours ago US endures another night of protests



Violent protests over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black people in the US grew again on Saturday. Police vehicles were set ablaze and arrests and injuries mounted. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 14 hours ago