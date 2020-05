Shout Out to My Fiance: Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray engaged Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:56s - Published now Shout Out to My Fiance: Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray engaged Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock and pro footballer Andre Gray have got engaged after he got down on one knee in their back garden. 0

