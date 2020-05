Peaceful demonstration in Las Vegas for George Floyd

ACROSS THE U-S TONIGHT....OVER THE DEATH OF GEORGEFLOYD...DEMONSTRATORS IN MINNESOTASETTING FIRE.....TO A POLICE PRECINCT..THE CITY IS NOW WARNING....ABOUT GAS LEAKS AND THEPOSSIBLITY OF EXPLOSIVES....AT THE BUILDING..POLICE ARE....NOWHERE TO BE FOUND...IN THE AREA..AT LEAST...7 PEOPLE HAVE BEENSHOT...AND...ONE IS IN CRITICALCONDITION....AFTER A SHOOTING....DURING A PROTEST IN THE STREETSOF LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY...DEMONSTRATORS THERE.....ARE OUTRAGED OVER THE DEATHS OFGEORGE FLOYD AND BREONNATAYLOR..AND IN PHOENIX TONIGHT..POLICE IN RIOT GEAR SQUARINGOFFWITH DEMONSTARTERS IN THESTREETS..SCENES LIKE THESE HAVE BEENPLAYING OUT IN SEVERAL OTHERCITIES AS WELL..AND MOMENTS AGO..PRESIDENT TRUMP WEIGHING IN ONTWITTER TONIGHT SAYING INPART..."I CAN'T STAND BACK AND WATCHTHIS HAPPEN TO A GREAT AMERICANCITY...."HE WENT ON TO SAY..."THESE THUGS ARE DISHONORINGTHE MEMORY OF GEORGE FLOYD ANDI WON'T LET THAT HAPPEN..JUST SPOKE TO GOVERNOR TIM WALZAND TOLD HIM THAT THE MILITARYIS WITH HIM ALL THE WAY.ANY DIFFICULTY AND WE WILLPRESIDENT TRUMP ALSO DISCUSSEDTHE VIDEO SHOWING FLOYD'SDEATH..I'VE ASKED THE ATTORNEYGENERAL, FBI AND THE ATTORNEYGENERAL TO TAKE A VERY STRONGDIDN'T LIKE IT.REPORTER: "YOU THINK THOSEPOLICE OFFICERS SHOULD BEPROSECUTED PRESIDENT TRUMP:"I'M NOT GOING TO MAKE ANYCOMMENTS RIGHT NOW.I CAN TELL YOU, I THINK WHAT ISAW WAS NOT GOOD, WAS NOT GOOD.FEDERAL OFFICIALS SAY THEY ARECONDUCTING A ROBUSTINVESTIGATION..BUT NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADEON CHARGES..THANKS FOR JOINING US ON THISVERY BUSY NIGHT...I'M TODD QUINONES..AND... I'M TRICIA KEAN..HERE IN LAS VEGAS....A MUCH MORE PEACEFUL SCENE...DURING A DEMONSTRATION...ON THE STRIP..LETS GET TO....13 INVESTIGATES REPORTER...JOE BARTELS LIVE ON THE STRIP...WITH THE DETAILS...JOE?THERE WERE ABOUT A HUNDREDPEOPLE..WHO WALKED DOWN LAS VEGASBOULEVARD..TO EXPRESS THEIR..FRUSTRATIONAND ANGER...THE GROUP STARTED AROUND 8TONIGHT..AT THE M-G-M..THE GROUP..

HOLDING SIGNS..AND CHANTING...FOR CHANGE..THEY WALKED..DOWN THE STRIP..TO THE POLICE STATION..WHERE THEY DEMONSTATED..AND KNEELED..

FOR 7 MINUTES..THAT'S THE TIME..THE MINNESOTA OFFICER..HELD HIS KNEE TO THE NECK OFHAS SPARKED NATIONALOUTRAGE..RIOTS AND LOOTING INSOME LOCATIONS ANDTONIGHT..FOLKS IN THE LAS VEGAS SAID..ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.SOME IN THE GROUP SHOUTEDOBSCENITIES AT METRO POLICE...WE DID SEE JUST A FEWOFFICERS...AT QUITE A DISTANCE AWAY....BUT OVER ALL NO PROBLEMS..NO ARRESTS..

NO VIOLENCE...THE GROUP IS ORGANZING ANOTHERGATHERING ON SATURDAY..AT THE CONTAINER PARK INDOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK ALSOMAKING HIS VOICE HEARD...