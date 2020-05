Vegas-area bars, taverns preparing for Phase 2 reopening

FOR THE FIRST TIME...IN 9 WEEKS..IT'S A BIG MILESTONE FORSOUTHERN NEVADA...AND TONIGHT..BEFORE HE WAS SENT TO BREAKINGNEWS..13 INVESTIGATES REPORTER JOEBARTELS FILED THIS REPORT ONTHE NEW RULES AND REGULATIONS..YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD BAR...WILL FEEL..DIFFERENT...THE NEXT TIME YOU DROP IN..18:19:21 SABRINA BORGHOFF/BARPATRON "WE'RE GONNA HAVE A GOODTIME AND THAT'S KIND OF MYSTANCE ON IT." SABRINA BORGHOFF..MET UP WITH HER FRIENDS..AT DISTILL IN CENTENNIALHILLS..THE BAR..NOW HAS REDUCED SEATING..THERE'S NO BAR STOOLS..AND MORE SOCIAL DISTANCINGSABRINA BORGHOFF PATRON18:18:22 "TABLES ARE VERYSPACIOUS PEOPLE ARE WEARINGMASKS, THERE'S REDUCE CAPACITYIN THE BUILDING" DISTILL HASTHEIR FULL MENU OPEN..BUT GAMING IS STILL OFFLIMITS..FOR NOW..THAT'S OPENING UP NEXT WEEK...SABRINA BORGHOFF/BAR PATRON18:07:28 "OUR GUESTS SAFETY ISOUR TOP PRIORITY RIGHT UP THEREWITH OUR TEAM.SO IN ADDITION TO WIPING DOWNMENUS AND CONDIMENTS IN BETWEENEVERY SEATING EVERY GUEST WEARE DOING AN IN HANST CLEANINGSCHEDULE EVERY 30 MINUTESWIPING DOWN SURFACES THATRECEIVE HIGH VOLUME." MOST OF DISTILL ANDREMEDY'S LOCATIONS ARE 24HOURS..

AND OPEN ALREADY..BUT LATER THIS MONTH..THEY WILL OPEN 3MORE...LOCATIONS...DISTILL AMERICAN PACIFIC..IN HENDERSON...DISTILL NEAR DURANGO AND WARMSPRINGS..AND THE LOCATION NEAR CHEYENNEAND CIMARRON...PT'S ANNOUNCED..THE GROUP OF TAVERNS..WILL REOPEN..FIVE MORE LOCATIONS FRIDAY..AND 36 MORE..ON JUNE 4..TO COINCIDE WITH THE RESTART OFNEVADA'S GAMING INDUSTRY..AMY VANDERMARK DISTILL/REMEDYS18:16:34 "I AM AN EXTROVERT SOI AM VERY HAPPY TO SEE THINGSOUTS AND OPEN EVERYONE'SOPENING EVERYONE'S PREPARING."BACK AT DISTILL..THE BAR IS IN LINE WITH THESTRICT GUIDELINES..THERE'S NO SELF ORDERING AT THEBAR..AND NO CONGREGATING ALLOWED.JOE BARTELS 13 ACTIONWHEN CASINOS REOPEN A WEEK FROMTONIGHT..STATION PROPERTIES WILL BEAMONG THE FIRST TO OPEN BACK