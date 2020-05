'Series of steps' to move people off furlough Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:13s - Published now 'Series of steps' to move people off furlough Environment Secretary George Eustice says the government has a 'series of steps' to move people off its furlough scheme. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources The King of Staten Island Movie



The King of Staten Island Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Over his storied career, Judd Apatow has elevated a series of promising young comedy talents to their first major big-screen performance,.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:20 Published 3 weeks ago