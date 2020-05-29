Twitter Hits Trump With ‘Glorifying Violence’ Warning After Tweet About George Floyd Minneapolis Protest

Twitter has placed a warning on one of Donald Trump’s tweets about protests in Minneapolis, saying the president violated the platform’s rules about “glorifying violence”.

Trump had lashed out at crowds in the city protesting over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody, calling demonstrators “thugs” who were dishonouring his memory.

Threatening to send the National Guard to Minneapolis after a third night of unrest in Minneapolis, the president tweeted: “..when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”