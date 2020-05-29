Chinese woman blocks falling glass door to rescue girl

A heroic woman blocked a glass window that fell down to rescue a girl in southern China.

The terrifying CCTV video, filmed in the city of Mianyang in Sichuan Province on May 15, shows a glass door suddenly falling down when several children playing nearby.

A woman named Jiang Yan was seen trying to hold up the door, but was knocked down and buried under it with one of the girls playing.

Nearby people ran to lift the door up immediately to free Jiang and the girl.

Since Jiang held the door, it had a gap for the young girl, so she only suffered minor scratches.

According to reports, Jiang's husband and her daughter were playing on the square when she was waiting on the side.

When Jiang tried to tell the children to not touch the glass door as it was unstable, the door suddenly fell down.

She then attempted to protect the children by trying to hold the door.

Jiang has already been discharged from the hospital and was recovering at home.

The building's developer has contacted Jiang to take the responsibility for the incident.

The video was provided by local media with permission.