Eric Garner’s mother speaks at vigil for George Floyd

Video Credit: BRUT - Duration: 03:50s
Eric Garner’s mother speaks at vigil for George Floyd

Eric Garner’s mother speaks at vigil for George Floyd

"This is just opening up an old wound, pouring salt into it." Eric Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, speaks to the Minneapolis community at a prayer vigil for George Floyd.

