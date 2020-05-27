Eric Garner’s mother speaks at vigil for George Floyd
"This is just opening up an old wound, pouring salt into it." Eric Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, speaks to the Minneapolis community at a prayer vigil for George Floyd.
Eric Garner's Family Travels To Minneapolis To Demand Justice For George Floyd's DeathThe family of Eric Garner traveled from Staten Island to Minneapolis on Thursday, demanding justice for the death of George Floyd; Jeff Pegues reports for CBS2.
Retired Officers Analyze Video Of Fatal ArrestGeorge Floyd's case drew comparisons to Eric Garner's 2014 death in New York, after he was placed in a police chokehold, after being accused of illegally selling cigarettes, John Lauritsen reports..