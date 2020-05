LAC tension: Rahul wants govt to come clean on what is happening at border | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:15s - Published 1 hour ago LAC tension: Rahul wants govt to come clean on what is happening at border | Oneindia News Rahul Gandhi demands answers from govt over situation at LAC after India dismisses any recent contact with Trump over China; J&K police trace explosives-laden car to Hidayatullah Malik, who joined Hizbul Mujahideen last year; Delhi second only to Maharashtra in number of coronavirus infections; Railway advises vulnerable people like pregnant women, those with comorbidities, children below 10 years and the elderly not to travel unless essential and more news #ChinaIndiaFaceoff #IndiaCoronavirus 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources LAC tensions: India denies having discussed Chinese aggression with Trump | Oneindia News



After Trump claim on speaking with PM Modi about China, India denies any recent conversation; India registers new peak at 7,500 in number of fresh coronavirus cases; Data shows that most Shramik trains.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:25 Published 5 hours ago Coronavirus: Karnataka bans transport from 5 states amid Coronavirus fears | Oneindia News



Karnataka has again suspended incoming transport from neighbouring states to contain the spiralling coronavirus infection in the state. This time the list has five states. No flights, trains or other.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:57 Published 20 hours ago