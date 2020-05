May 30 should have been the day Istanbul hosted the Champions League final but it was postponed by UEFA due to the novel coronavirus.

No Champions League final for Istanbul this week

Soccer, as with most sports around the world, has been brought to a near standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the German Bundesliga the first major European League to resume last week after a two-month hiatus.

The Champions League and Europa League are stalled in the middle of its round of 16.

UEFA, European soccer's governing body, wants the Champions League final to be held in at Istanbul's Ataturk Stadium on Aug.

29, three days after the Europa League final in Gdansk.

Those decisions are likely to be made at UEFA's executive committee meeting on June 17.

It's been 15 years since Istanbul last hosted the Champions League final when Liverpool fought back from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan on penalties.

