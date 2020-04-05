Danish teams play in front of Zoom virtual grandstand audience

With no fans in the stadium, AGF Aarhus and Randers played in front of a digital audience when Denmark 's top-flight Superliga resumed on Thursday.

With no fans in the stadium, AGF Aarhus and Randers played in front of a digital audience when Denmark's top-flight Superliga resumed on Thursday (May 28) following a gap of more than two months due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

A "virtual grandstand" of screens at the Ceres Park stadium transmitted images of around 10,000 watching fans via the digital platform Zoom.

According to the club, it was like a virtual stadium to which spectators picked up a free ticket and as the match began gathered with those who had a ticket to the same virtual grandstand section.

Just like in a regular soccer stadium with 22 different sections to choose from, there was room for both home fans, neutral spectators and away fans.

Fans also had the opportunity to decorate the grandstands, dropping off placards and flags at the stadium ahead of the game and outside in the car park, fans could watch the match on a big screen from their cars.

The league restarted with the final match of the 21st round of fixtures between third-placed AGF Aarhus and Randers, who are seventh.

The match, which was postponed earlier in the season, ended in a 1-1 draw.

All the other teams have played 24 games each.

The League Association said the season would restart without fans in the stadiums and that it expected the campaign to conclude with the Europa League playoff game on July 29.

