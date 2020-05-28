Man City turn attention to Arsenal clash as Premier League sets return date

Manchester City players train at the club's Etihad Campus as the Premier League prepares to restart on June 17.

The Government must still give the green light to the competition resuming behind closed doors as the country continues along its road map to recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But football fans can now begin to look forward to Premier League football again after what by then will have been a break of more than three months, with the English professional game having been shut down since March 13.