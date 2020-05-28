Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man City turn attention to Arsenal clash as Premier League sets return date

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Man City turn attention to Arsenal clash as Premier League sets return date

Man City turn attention to Arsenal clash as Premier League sets return date

Manchester City players train at the club's Etihad Campus as the Premier League prepares to restart on June 17.

The Government must still give the green light to the competition resuming behind closed doors as the country continues along its road map to recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But football fans can now begin to look forward to Premier League football again after what by then will have been a break of more than three months, with the English professional game having been shut down since March 13.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bruce: Players need full prep time [Video]

Bruce: Players need full prep time

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, speaking to Geoff Shreeves on Friday's Football Show, said he believes squads will need each of the remaining 19 days before the Premier League's projected..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:09Published
The Premier League sets date for return [Video]

The Premier League sets date for return

The Premier League will resume on the 17th June - behind closed doors, with matches seen on tv.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:29Published