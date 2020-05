Camila Cabello opens up about crippling OCD in powerful new essay Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:55s - Published 39 minutes ago Camila Cabello opens up about crippling OCD in powerful new essay Marking Mental Health Month, Camila Cabello has pulled back the curtain on her real life in a hard-hitting new essay, revealing there are no pictures of herself dealing with obsessive compulsive disorder dramas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend