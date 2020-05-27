Billie Eilish says Tyler, The Creator has 'inspired every part of everything about her'
Billie Eilish says Tyler, The Creator has "inspired every part of everything about her".
BANG Showbiz Billie Eilish says Tyler, The Creator has ‘inspired every part of everything about her’
#BillieEilish… https://t.co/pnLZULgplC 41 minutes ago
K Dubb Billie Eilish says Tyler, the Creator “inspired every part of everything about me” https://t.co/yg831wXTOc #music #feedly 2 hours ago
Kron Moore & Ed Quinn On "Tyler Perry's The Oval" on BETThe actors talk with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about a president and first lady on TV, working with Tyler Perry and the most rewarding parts of doing this show.
Celebrities Take a Stand for George Floyd, Billie Eilish Addresses Body Image in New Short Film and More | Billboard NewsBillie Eilish addresses her trolls in her new short film, Halsey breaks her ankle doing the dishes and celebrities are speaking out after George Floyd's death.