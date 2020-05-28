Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Photographer in India creates custom face masks for people during COVID-19 lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Photographer in India creates custom face masks for people during COVID-19 lockdown

Photographer in India creates custom face masks for people during COVID-19 lockdown

A digital photographer in south India designed custom protective masks to counter COVID-19 that can also feature people's faces.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A digital photographer in south India designed custom protective masks to counter COVID-19 that can also feature people's faces.

Binesh G Paul, 38, lives in Ettumanoor in Kottayam, Kerala, and operates a photography shop.

He says it takes 20 minutes to print the photo on the face, with the cost for one mask is ₹60 a piece (£0.65).

He says this type of mask will make it easy for people to recognise each other.

Talking about the process he said: "After clicking the photo I carry out sublimation printing and transfer the image to a particular paper.

"The photo will later be enlarged and superimposed on the cloth mask."




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Pandemic Creates Particular Challenges For Individuals With Hearing Loss [Video]

Coronavirus Pandemic Creates Particular Challenges For Individuals With Hearing Loss

The challenges of the coronavirus pandemic extend to everyone, including those with hearing loss. Masks are cutting off some of their ability to communicate; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published
New York Allows Store Owners to Deny Entry to People Without Masks [Video]

New York Allows Store Owners to Deny Entry to People Without Masks

New York Allows Store Owners to Deny Entry to People Without Masks Governor Andrew Cuomo's new executive order gives establishment owners permission to issue bans. Andrew Cuomo, via Twitter Andrew..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:23Published