'How does it feel to protect a killer?' Protesters gather outside home of fired Minneapolis police officer

Protesters in St Paul, Minneapolis gathered outside the home of Derek Chauvin, one of the police officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd.

Footage from May 26 shows a large police presence protecting the home, while protesters line across the other side of the street.

The filmer is heard shouting: "No justice, no peace!" Another protester is heard saying: "You took an oath to protect and serve and this guy violated it and now you’re protecting and serving a murderer.

"How does it feel, how does it feel to protect a killer?"