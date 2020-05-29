Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'How does it feel to protect a killer?' Protesters gather outside home of fired Minneapolis police officer

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:25s - Published
'How does it feel to protect a killer?' Protesters gather outside home of fired Minneapolis police officer

'How does it feel to protect a killer?' Protesters gather outside home of fired Minneapolis police officer

Protesters in St Paul, Minneapolis gathered outside the home of Derek Chauvin, one of the police officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd.

Footage from May 26 shows a large police presence protecting the home, while protesters line across the other side of the street.

The filmer is heard shouting: "No justice, no peace!" Another protester is heard saying: "You took an oath to protect and serve and this guy violated it and now you’re protecting and serving a murderer.

"How does it feel, how does it feel to protect a killer?"

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

6raystone

Genaro Castillo I wonder where George Floyd’s killer is. Is he somewhere with TV coverage, witnessing his city burn to the ground?… https://t.co/SqqPTuGcIZ 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters in tense standoff with police following riots in Minneapolis [Video]

Protesters in tense standoff with police following riots in Minneapolis

Demonstrations escalated in Minneapolis for a third night following the death of George Floyd. Eyewitness video and aftermath footage captured during a Wednesday (May 27) protest shows a tense..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published
Protesters torch Minneapolis police station after black man's death [Video]

Protesters torch Minneapolis police station after black man's death

Demonstrators have set fire to a US police station after video emerged online showing a police officer kneeling on the throat of black man who later died. A Minneapolis Police Department spokesman said..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published