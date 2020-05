President Donald Trump's tweets about the riots in Minneapolis

STATING THE PERFORMANCEFROM THE MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR ISQUOTE " A TOTAL LACK OFLEADERSHIP." IN THAT SAMETWITTER THREAD━ TPRESIDENT CALLED PROTESTORSTHUGS AND SAID THE MILITARYCOULD GET INVOLVED WITHPUTTING DOWN THOSE RIOTS..STATING QUOTE━ "WHEN THELOOTING STARTS, THE SHOOTINGSTARTS." TWITTER FLAGGED THISTWEET SAYING IT VIOLATES THEIRRULES OF GLORIFYING VIOLENCE.YOU CAN STILL SEE THE TWEET━IT HASN'T BEEN TAKEN DOWN━YOU JUST HAVE TO CLICK THROUGHA WARNING BEFORE YOU CAN SEEIT.

THESE TWEETS WERE READ TOTHE MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR AT ANEWS CONFERENCE THIS MORNINGAND HERE'S HIS RESPONSE.“Weakness is pointing thefinger at someone else duringa time of crisis.

Donald Trumpknows nothing about thestrength of Minneapolis.

Weare strong as hell.

YES..and you better be damn surewethis." BEFORE THE TWEETS THISMORNING━ PRESIDENT TRUMSIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER JUSTYESTERDAY TARGETING TWITTEAND OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA SITESSTATING THE GOAL IS TO DEFENDFREE SPEECH.

