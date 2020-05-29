Seven shot in Louisville protests over killing of black woman: police

Global  

Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot in her apartment in March, police said on Friday.

Lauren Anthony reports.

Seven people have been shot at a protest in Louisville, Kentucky - one of several demonstrations that have taken place in cities over the killings of black Americans by police.

At least one person is in critical condition.

It's not immediately clear how the shooting took place, but police say none of their officers fired their weapons.

Police also say they've made arrests, but that "the situation remains fluid," and gave no further details.

Protesters threw what appeared to be fireworks and made makeshift barricades, as a wall of police moved to control the crowds.

The protests in Louisville are over the killing of Breonna Taylor, an emergency medic, in March, when police hit the wrong apartment in a raid -- her apartment.

Late on Thursday, city mayor Greg Fischer shared a post on Twitter, which he said was written on behalf of Taylor's mother, urging protesters to be peaceful.

The Kentucky shootings come as separate protests in Minneapolis escalated overnight over the killing of George Floyd, the black man seen on video gasping for air and saying "please, I can't breathe", while a white police officer knelt on his neck.



