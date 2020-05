Shadow Home Sec: ‘PM looks like he lacks grip’

Labour's shadow home secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds says Boris Johnson's credibility and moral authority has been "extremely damaged".

It comes after the PM told the country to "move on" from the continuing row over his chief aide Dominic Cummings, following allegations he broke lockdown guidelines.

Report by Patelr.

