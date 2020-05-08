Global  

Ramy Youssef claims Lindsay Lohan ghosted him after agreeing to appear on TV show
Ramy Youssef has revealed that Lindsay Lohan was set to open up about her journey to Islam on his hit Hulu series Ramy – until she stopped taking his calls.

