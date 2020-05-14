A little lad dresses up for 'clap for carers' Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published 34 minutes ago A little lad dresses up for 'clap for carers' A little lad who has been dressing up as heroes and key workers for each 'clap for carers' finished up with an epic tribute to firemen.Energetic Alfie Evans, five, wanted to thank his dad for his hard work as a prison officer during the coronavirus pandemic.So Alfie, from Northampton, Northants., dressed as a prison officer - and then as a doctor, Boris Johnson and Colonel Tom Moore. He also added Winston Churchill and a bin man to that list. For the final clap, he payed an epic tribute to firemen - emerging from a smoke-filled porch carrying Boris Johnson over his shoulder. He can be heard telling Boris - his previous costume stuffed with a duvet and tights - 'I told you to stay alert!" Alfie then removes his fireman uniform to reveal a Superman costume.Mum-of-one Rachel Miller, 41, said: "Dad's a bit of a celebrity at work now and everyone's asking him at work, 'what's your son going to be this week?'"We've had loads of messages from people saying, 'why don't you do this, why don't you do this?' "It's obviously getting harder every week, but we put a few ideas to Alfie and he picked out the one he wanted to do."We've just had so many messages. "He got some lovely ones on Applaud for Our Heroes - he's got a bit of a following on there every week and people we don't even know are like, 'oh my god' every week. "He's got his own little fan club!"Last Thursday, he thanked his binmen - and got into character by emerging from his wheelie bin. Rachel claimed their bin men were 'over the moon', posing with Alfie in their matching uniform. Rachel has been overwhelmed with support on Facebook. On the group Applaud For Our Heroes, Alfie's videos have gained more than 6,000 likes. One comment read: "Awesome little character, bringing much needed smiles in difficult times, thank you and respect too to his dad for the job he does - always needed, in close confines and at risk more than most." Another said: "A star in the making and a hero for a daddy." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A little lad who has been dressing up as heroes and key workers for each 'clap for carers' finished up with an epic tribute to firemen.Energetic Alfie Evans, five, wanted to thank his dad for his hard work as a prison officer during the coronavirus pandemic.So Alfie, from Northampton, Northants., dressed as a prison officer - and then as a doctor, Boris Johnson and Colonel Tom Moore. He also added Winston Churchill and a bin man to that list. For the final clap, he payed an epic tribute to firemen - emerging from a smoke-filled porch carrying Boris Johnson over his shoulder. He can be heard telling Boris - his previous costume stuffed with a duvet and tights - 'I told you to stay alert!" Alfie then removes his fireman uniform to reveal a Superman costume.Mum-of-one Rachel Miller, 41, said: "Dad's a bit of a celebrity at work now and everyone's asking him at work, 'what's your son going to be this week?'"We've had loads of messages from people saying, 'why don't you do this, why don't you do this?' "It's obviously getting harder every week, but we put a few ideas to Alfie and he picked out the one he wanted to do."We've just had so many messages. "He got some lovely ones on Applaud for Our Heroes - he's got a bit of a following on there every week and people we don't even know are like, 'oh my god' every week. "He's got his own little fan club!"Last Thursday, he thanked his binmen - and got into character by emerging from his wheelie bin. Rachel claimed their bin men were 'over the moon', posing with Alfie in their matching uniform. Rachel has been overwhelmed with support on Facebook. On the group Applaud For Our Heroes, Alfie's videos have gained more than 6,000 likes. One comment read: "Awesome little character, bringing much needed smiles in difficult times, thank you and respect too to his dad for the job he does - always needed, in close confines and at risk more than most." Another said: "A star in the making and a hero for a daddy."





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Five-year-old boy dresses up for every 'clap for carers'



A cute five-year-old boy dresses as a different key worker for every 'clap for carers' including Boris Johnson - complete with homemade lectern. Little Alfie Miller, five, wanted to thank key workers -.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:13 Published 2 weeks ago