Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Annual fundraiser for Alzheimer's Association goes virtual, DIY this year

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Annual fundraiser for Alzheimer's Association goes virtual, DIY this year

Annual fundraiser for Alzheimer's Association goes virtual, DIY this year

Organizations are putting fundraisers on hold, but not the Alzheimer's Association.

The foundation is encouraging people to raise money for research and care in virtual ways.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

KINGDOM IN LOUISVILLE WILL ALSOREOPEN.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Murfreesboro's "Healing Field" goes virtual this Memorial Day [Video]

Murfreesboro's "Healing Field" goes virtual this Memorial Day

COVID-19 has changed a lot about how Americans are commemorating Memorial Day this year. In Murfreesboro, a popular remembrance site is adapting to keep everyone safe.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:59Published
Tunch & Wolf's Annual Walk For The Homeless Goes Virtual [Video]

Tunch & Wolf's Annual Walk For The Homeless Goes Virtual

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have the details about Tunch & Wolf's annual Walk for the Homeless going virtual.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:37Published