Jai Hind !!! RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #SonuSood airlifts 177 Odia girls from Kerala https://t.co/GtIp1H6ADg 2 minutes ago

Ashish 🙏 🇮🇳 RT @the_hindu: According to a source close to the actor, #SonuSood was informed about the group of girls by a close friend from Bhubaneswar… 4 minutes ago

Hemant Srivastava https://t.co/HlpUZW3EVp Sonu Sood airlifts 177 Odia girls from Kerala @thebetterindia @IndiaGkTime Well done @SonuSood 19 minutes ago

Preetisharma RT @msnindia: COVID-19 lockdown: Sonu Sood airlifts 177 Odia girls from Kerala https://t.co/QstLbkpQNN 20 minutes ago

MSN India COVID-19 lockdown: Sonu Sood airlifts 177 Odia girls from Kerala https://t.co/QstLbkpQNN 20 minutes ago

Razia.S RT @TheHinduCinema: #SonuSood on Friday came to the rescue of 117 girls as he helped them reach home in Odisha.The actor airlifted the girl… 36 minutes ago