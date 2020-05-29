Global  

Sonu Sood airlifts 177 Odia girls from Kerala

After sending numerous migrant workers to their hometowns across the nation, actor Sonu Sood has now airlifted over 170 girls stuck in Kerala amid the coronavirus lockdown.

