Madagascar thanks India for supply of essential commodities amid Covid-19 outbreak

Foreign minister Tehindrazanarivelo Liva thanked the Govt.

Of India for supplying essential medicines to Madagascar amid Covid-19 outbreak.

At a formal ceremony in capital Anatananarivo Indian ambassador Abhay Kumar handed over the consignment to the Foreign Minister of Madagascar.

The consignment of COVID-19 related essential medicine supplies from India arrived in Antsiranana aboard INS Kesari on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Tehindrazanarivelo also appreciated the solidarity expressed by govt.

And people of India.

He gave special thanks to his Indian counterpart, Dr S.

Jaishankar.

The shipment of essential medicines reflects India's commitment to work together with its maritime neighbours and partners in the Indian Ocean Region.

