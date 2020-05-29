World's Biggest Outdoor Vertical Wind Tunnel

Occurred in November 2019 / London, England, UK Info from Licensor: "Before the World was locked down, Aerodium invited the British National 8-Way Skydiving team MicroClim8 to try out the world’s biggest open-air wind tunnel called Peryton.

It is an outdoor skydiving simulator, which was originally built for Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout movie.

It can accommodate up to 8 flyers, who can simultaneously perform even the most complex skydiving formations.

With the help of Peryton, MicroClim8 could train teamwork, routines, and positions, which they would normally only perform during a plane jump.

All of this in a safe environment and over a lengthy period of time.

The technology was created by Aerodium Technologies in Latvia, Europe."