Covid | 'False negative' tests endangering India's fight against virus?

Could 'false negative' results of Covid-19 tests be leading to lower reporting of cases, not just in India, but across the world?

Dr Deepak Baid, President of Association of Medical Consultants, spoke to Hindustan Times' Senior Editor Aditi Prasad and said that incidence of false negativity could be as high as 30-40% in Covid tests.

He said that doctors are able to clinically judge whether a person is infected with Covid, but due to the test result being negative, the patients are unable to get admitted to Covid facilities.

