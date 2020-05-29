FLOYD PROTESTS 5.29.20

A similar picture in minneapolis...where protests over the death of george floyd are escalating... overnight... the police precinct in the neighborhood where george was arrested... was set on fire... now people in other parts of the country... are joining in on the calls for justice..

Meanwhile... the u-s attorney on the case - revealing no decision has been made yet on any charges - abc's ines de la cuetara has more.

Overnight, more destructive protests in minneapolis?

Windows smashed - dozens of businesses ransacked - and set ablaze..

Including the police precinct in the neighborhood where george floyd died while in police custody.

This after prosecutors say they're not - yet- ready to press charges in the case.

Video shows floyd on the ground, handcuffed, then losing consciousness with officer derek chauvin's knee on his neck.

Medics say they were unable to find floyd's pulse on the way to a hospital.

Both the justice department and fbi now investigating the matter.

Sot - erica macdonald district of minnesota: "we are conducting a robust and meticulous investigation into the circumstances surrounding the events of may 25, 2020 and the police officers' actions on that evening."

An estimated four- thousand people marching peacefully through minneapolis earlier... demanding justice..

Many of them chanting "i cant breathe" - som of the final words uttered by floyd protests spreading to more cities across the country- including new york city, where police arrested at least 40 people.

Nats in los angeles - and in denver..

Dozens gathered at the state capitol, where shots were reportedly fired..

And one person was hit by car.

In minneapolis..

Target is now temporarily closing 24 stores in the twin cities, after protesters were seen looting some of its stores ... as city officials plead for peace sot - andrea jenkins / vice president, minneapolis city council: "you have every absolute right to be angry.however, you have no right.

To perpetrate violence and harm on the very communities that you say that you are standing up for."

Search crews will continue their