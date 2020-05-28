Ajit Jogi: First chief minister of Chhattisgarh dies at 74 | Oneindia News

Ajit Jogi, the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh died today afternoon.

The 74-year-old had been in hospital for a few days.

His son Amit Jogi made the announcement on Twitter.

Ajit Jogi suffered two cardiac arrests over the past week.

He had been in hospital for nearly three weeks.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that religious places in the state will be allowed to open in the state from June 1 adding not more than 10 will be allowed inside.

She also says no large gatherings will be allowed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Home Minister Amit Shah and senior officials today to discuss the way forward as the coronavirus lockdown, extended thrice ends on Sunday.

And more news The Health Ministry has refused to share the amount of money spent on equipment purchase to handle the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, stating that such data does not come under the definition of "information" to be provided under the Right to Information Act.

China has rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and China as tensions over border disputes continue to rise.