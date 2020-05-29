Rainbow shines across Colorado’s stormy sky

SHOWS: DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES (MAY 27, 2020) (ORIGINALLY SHOT IN PORTRAIT) (KIMBO EXPLORES PHOTOGRAPHY - NO RESALE /MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY KIMBO EXPLORES PHOTOGRAPHY) 1.

VIEW FROM CAR RIDING ALONG MOTORWAY OF DOUBLE RAINBOW ACROSS DARK SKY AND U.S. FLAG STORY: A double rainbow was spotted across the stormy sky over Denver, Colorado on Wednesday (May 27).

Video of the rainbow was captured by a resident of the city, Kimberly Mock, who was in the car with her husband on their way home.

"We saw a huge double rainbow over Denver.

Probably the biggest one I've ever seen, you could see the beginning and end of it, it was amazing," Mock told Reuters.

A rainbow is a meteorological phenomenon caused by reflection, refraction and dispersion of light in water droplets resulting in a spectrum of light appearing in the sky.

