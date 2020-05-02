Global  

Energy assistance program helping pay utility bills

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Energy assistance program helping pay utility bills
The program is to help with any current or past due bills.
0
New on daybreak new for you on daybreak ?

"*?

"* there is now additional energy assistance available to help you pay your pay heat and electric bills if you need it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To learn the process on ?

"(how to apply for this, let's go live to kimt news 3's madelyne watkins.

Good morning, madelyne.

Brooke and tyler.

If you're needing some help paying for your utility bills, all you have to do is print off this paperwork, fill it out and submit it to the organization, three rivers.

Any homeowner or renter with unpaid balances is eligible to apply for the energy assistance program to help with their past?

"*due and or current balances.

You will need proof of one month's income when you apply.

This is the second wave of funding set up for customers ?

"*?

"* so to benson with rochester public utilities says if you didn't have the chance to apply for help before... "everyone's struggling.

Any opportunity, any resource out there to help out local families, the local community, take advantage of it.

That's what i say."

If you need to apply, you must do so by july 1st.

That's the deadline.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

There are many different ways for you to submit the application.

If you need it... you can check out "three rivers"





