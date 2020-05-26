You have to see Kimmel interview Dakota Johnson over her fence Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 02:52s - Published 48 minutes ago You have to see Kimmel interview Dakota Johnson over her fence Jimmy Kimmel's socially-distant interview with his neighbour Dakota Johnson is the most bizarre but adorable thing ever. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Dakota Johnson Recalls Dispute With Her Neighbors on 'Kimmel' - Watch! (Video) Dakota Johnson and Jimmy Kimmel are chatting over the fence! The 30-year-old The High Note star had a...

Just Jared - Published 37 minutes ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this