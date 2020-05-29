Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPO values coffee maker JDE Peet's at $17.3bln

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published
IPO values coffee maker JDE Peet's at $17.3bln

IPO values coffee maker JDE Peet's at $17.3bln

IPOs are rare right now, but coffee maker JDE Peet's saw its Friday offer snapped up by investors.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

It’s a real rarity right now: a major share sale.

Coffee maker JDE Peet’s conducted an IPO Friday (May 29) on Amsterdam's Euronext exchange.

The offering valued it at 17.3 billion dollars.

And the decision to go public in these times of turmoil proved a winning bet, with investors starved of similar opportunities.

The shares surged 13% in early trade.

Big-name investors including George Soros’s Quantum Partners were among those to jump on the chance.

High demand meant bankers were able to wrap up the offer process in two weeks, not the usual month.

JDE is the world’s number two maker of packaged coffee, competing with the likes of Nestle.

Its brands include Douwe Egberts and Jacobs.

It also operates U.S. coffee chain Peet’s.

Friday’s sale allowed the firm to raise 700 million euros, which it will use to pay down debt.

Major JDE shareholders including Mondelez sold additional stock, bringing the total to 2.25 billion euros.



Related news from verified sources

Coffee maker JDE Peet's shares pop 15% after $17 billion virtual IPO

Shares in coffee maker JDE Peet's surged 15% in their stock market debut on Friday as investors...
Reuters India - Published

Coffee maker JDE Peet's IPO wrapped up in just 72 hours: sources

It took just three days to sell shares in JDE Peet's as investors facing a dearth of opportunities...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

greenkontractor

greenkontractor IPO values coffee maker JDE Peet's at $17.3bln... 4 hours ago

MeeFynance

MeeFynance IPO values coffee maker JDE Peet's at $17.3bln https://t.co/Hvl1xvUxrT https://t.co/7wcvA90a1A 8 hours ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV IPO values coffee maker JDE Peet's at $17.3 bln https://t.co/znv9Hsg5RG https://t.co/lT0R4oCojA 1 day ago

harykris1

Hari Sukumaran JDE Peet, the world’s second-biggest maker of packaged coffee, is raising $2.9 billion in an IPO that values the co… https://t.co/MCl0WPP7UE 1 day ago

LynnRen27

Lynn Coffee looks hot as JDE Peet's aims to raise $2.5 billion in IPO https://t.co/33pkGqcgQZ 4 days ago

UnderworldRogue

Anonymous Source UPDATE 2-JDE Peet's IPO values coffee maker at up to $17.5 bln https://t.co/6B4CpYdERr https://t.co/i7EcroVEKe 4 days ago

seattleid

Louise Smith RT @Reuters: JDE Peet's IPO values coffee maker at up to $17.5 billion https://t.co/8mmsAGxXqN https://t.co/WupRL0anR0 4 days ago