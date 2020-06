For this list, we’ll be looking at shows that had us hooked from their first scenes, guaranteeing we’d stick around for more.

These TV show opening scenes had us hooked for the long haul.

These TV show opening scenes had us hooked for the long haul.

For this list, we’ll be looking at shows that had us hooked from their first scenes, guaranteeing we’d stick around for more.

Our countdown includes “Better Call Saul,” “Stranger Things,” “Game of Thrones,” and more!