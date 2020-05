Police Release CNN Reporter Arrested On Live TV In Minneapolis

Reuters reports that Minneapolis police released Omar Jimenez, a CNN reporter who was arrested with his production crew while live reporting on TV.

Jimenez, was covering the violent protests in the city after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was filmed gasping for breath, as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Floyd later died.

Police officers offered no reason for Jimenez's arrest.