Nevada is now in phase two

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FACILITIES ARE GETTING READY TOOPEN UP..13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR NINAPORCIUNCULA JOINS US LIVE WITHMORE DETAILS ON THIS MILESTONE.IT'S A BIG DAY FOR BUSINESSOWNERS WHO HAVE BEEN WAITINGFOR OVER TWO MONTHS TO REOPEN.PHASE 2 INCLUDES AESTHETICSERVICESALONS LIKE BEVERLY HILLSREJUVENATION CENTER OPENINGTODAY.ALSO ALLOWED TO REOPEN STARTINGTODAY POOLS, WATER PARKSBARS...MASSAGE PARLORS..GYMS....MOVIE THEATERS..BOWLING ALLEYSAND INDOOR MALLS.BUT THE GOVERNOR SAYS STRICTSOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUIRED -A MINIMUM OF SIX FEET.THE GOVERNOR..SAYS NEVADA WILL ALSO WELCOMEBACK..VISITORS AS PART OF PHASE 2STARTING JUNE 4..THAT'S THE SAME DAY..GAMING ESTABLISHMENTS WILLBEGIN A PHASED REOPENING.JACQUELINE BU, THE PRACTICEMANAGER AT BEVERLY HILLSREJUVENATION CENTER SAYSTHEY'VE BEEN GETTING A LOT OFCALLS FROM OLD AND NEWCUSTOMERS.46:11 "WE ARE OPEN TO COMING INTHAT WE CAN ACCOMMODATE ALL OURCLIENTS." 08:44:46 "SO WHATWE'RE DOING IS STAGGERING OURAPPOINTMENTS.RECOMMENDING TO CLIENTS TO WAITIN THE THIER CAR AND CALL US.BUT NOT ALL BUSINESES IN PHASE2 ARE READY AND ABLE TO REOPEN.JUST IN THIS MORNING, ASPOKESPERSON FOR ECLIPSEARE READY AND ABLE TO REOPEN.JUST IN THIS MORNING, ASPOKESPERSON FOR ECLIPSETHEATERS SENT ME A STATEMENTSAYING IT HAS NOTMADE A DECISION WHEN TO REOPEN.ADDING IN CERTAIN FACTORS MAYMAKE DIFFICULT FOR SOMETHEATRES TO OPEN UP, EVEN IFSOME ARE ALLOWED TO DO SOECLIPSE THEATERS IS WORKING ONTHE LAUNCH OF A DIGITALSTREAMING SERVICE TO COMPLEMENTTHE EXPERIENCE GUESTS HAVE COMETO EXPECT.FOR A FULL LIST OF PLACESREOPENING STARTING TODAY ON OURWEBSITE.GO TO K-T-N-V DOT COM SLASH RE-OPENING PHASE 2.WHEN CASINOS REOPEN NEXT