Awkwafina and Karen Gillan to reunite in action-comedy Shelly

Awkwafina and Karen Gillan are to reunite for the upcoming action-comedy 'Shelly'.

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' co-stars have reportedly been tapped to star in the motion picture which is to be helmed by Jude Weng and will see Awkwafina take on the titular role as Shelly and Gillan her former high school bully, who she befriends a decade later.

Shelly has become an "ice-cold hit-woman" after a prank at their prom left her reeling, and when she meets Dianna Park (Gillan) all these years later, she never expected to befriend her and protect her life after another mob were hired to kill the pair.

According to Deadline, Shelly's script is being penned by up-and-coming writers Michael Doneger and Liz Storm and is an original story.