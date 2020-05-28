Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Awkwafina and Karen Gillan to reunite in action-comedy Shelly

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Awkwafina and Karen Gillan to reunite in action-comedy Shelly

Awkwafina and Karen Gillan to reunite in action-comedy Shelly

Awkwafina and Karen Gillan are to reunite for the upcoming action-comedy 'Shelly'.

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' co-stars have reportedly been tapped to star in the motion picture which is to be helmed by Jude Weng and will see Awkwafina take on the titular role as Shelly and Gillan her former high school bully, who she befriends a decade later.

Shelly has become an "ice-cold hit-woman" after a prank at their prom left her reeling, and when she meets Dianna Park (Gillan) all these years later, she never expected to befriend her and protect her life after another mob were hired to kill the pair.

The plot is as follows: The plot is as follows: According to Deadline, Shelly's script is being penned by up-and-coming writers Michael Doneger and Liz Storm and is an original story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

'Jumanji' Co-Stars Awkwafina & Karen Gillan to Reunite in Action-Comedy 'Shelly'

Awkwafina and Karen Gillan are reuniting! The 31-year-old Crazy Rich Asians star and the 32-year-old...
Just Jared - Published



Tweets about this

asiaonecom

AsiaOne - pls stay at home #SGUnited Awkwafina and Karen Gillan reunite for upcoming action-comedy Shelly https://t.co/TcNoVnCFQa https://t.co/JHRkkYBmE0 4 days ago

comedynews

ComedyNews.Org Awkwafina and Karen Gillan reunite for upcoming action-comedy Shelly – AsiaOne https://t.co/uQZNI6WOCA 5 days ago