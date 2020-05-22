Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Day in History: John F. Kennedy Is Born

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published
This Day in History: John F. Kennedy Is Born

This Day in History: John F. Kennedy Is Born

This Day in History: John F.

Kennedy Is Born May 29, 1917 The future U.S. President was born in Brookline, MA.

At the time of his birth, the Kennedys were already a prominent and politically active American family.

As a young man, Kennedy attended Harvard University, graduating with honors with a degree in international relations.

His political career began in 1952, when he was elected to the House of Representatives.

Kennedy served as a U.S. senator for seven years before running for president in 1960.

Kennedy's platform of social policies and anti-communism, combined with his charisma, paved a way to the White House.

He was the youngest U.S. president ever elected.

Kennedy's life and administration was tragically cut short by his assassination in 1963.

He was 46 years old.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Today in History for May 29th

Highlights of this day in history: Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay become the first to scale Mt....
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

harry9100

Terry Diorio RT @LydiaCornell: This is powerful: Like Trump, JFK faced riots. Here’s what he did to stop the violence in Birmingham in 1963. As he spok… 7 hours ago

SgtGreen_

Sgt.Green @musedreaming This has precedent in history, during the red scare, they used fearmongering from USSR, to accuse MLK… https://t.co/swFNh3263j 7 hours ago

LydiaCornell

Lydia Cornell This is powerful: Like Trump, JFK faced riots. Here’s what he did to stop the violence in Birmingham in 1963. As h… https://t.co/O5E8hZXlLM 8 hours ago

UsafmomI

USAFmom;igy6 RT @bigredwavenow: Don't read this one...https://t.co/rwCAeWt6jb https://t.co/wpu9Ht2krL 8 hours ago

blkfranksinatra

Taco "We have the power to make this the best generation of mankind in the history of the world or make it the last." - John F. Kennedy 9 hours ago

Dermalogicajane

Jane Wurwand This is leadership. Where is it now? https://t.co/QNZq1YvXTu 10 hours ago

JLuy23562819

J Luy RT @MQniverse: "We have the power to make this the best generation of mankind in the history of the world or make it the last." - John F. K… 11 hours ago

NickySapp

Nick Sapienza MUST READ!!! Long af article but it’s sourced factually, history class was long af too but we didn’t learn any of t… https://t.co/NPE1zFnrBW 18 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

May 25th: Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day| Oneindia News [Video]

May 25th: Let's take a peek into history and find out what happened on this day| Oneindia News

Writer Oscar Wilde was sent to prison on this day in 1895 till 1897 after being convicted of sodomy. The famed writer brought attention to his private life in a feud with Sir John Sholto Douglas, whose..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published
This Day in History: The Brooklyn Bridge Opens (Sunday, May 24) [Video]

This Day in History: The Brooklyn Bridge Opens (Sunday, May 24)

This Day in History: The Brooklyn Bridge Opens May 24, 1883 Presided over by President Chester Arthur, the dedication of the world's first steel suspension bridge was attended by thousands. Designed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published