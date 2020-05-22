This Day in History:
John F.
Kennedy Is Born May 29, 1917 The future U.S. President
was born in Brookline, MA.
At the time of his birth,
the Kennedys were already a
prominent and politically
active American family.
As a young man, Kennedy attended
Harvard University, graduating with honors
with a degree in international relations.
His political career began in 1952,
when he was elected to the
House of Representatives.
Kennedy served as a U.S. senator
for seven years before running
for president in 1960.
Kennedy's platform of social policies and
anti-communism, combined with his charisma,
paved a way to the White House.
He was the youngest
U.S. president ever elected.
Kennedy's life and administration
was tragically cut short by his
assassination in 1963.
He was 46 years old.